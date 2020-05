16:34 Reported News Briefs Sivan 8, 5780 , 31/05/20 Sivan 8, 5780 , 31/05/20 NIS 7,500 per employee rehired after corona-leave Channel 13 News reports that the government has given its approval to the proposal of Finance Minister Yisrael Katz, according to which any business that rehires workers it dismissed on unpaid leave will receive a grant of NIS 7,500 per employee. ► ◄ Last Briefs