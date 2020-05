14:51 Reported News Briefs Sivan 8, 5780 , 31/05/20 Sivan 8, 5780 , 31/05/20 Brush fire breaks out in Moshav Zeitan; firefighters on scene Three firefighting teams are working to control a brush fire in Moshav Zeitan. At this stage, there is danger to warehouses and houses in the moshav. Teams are working to prevent the spread of the fire. Additional forces from the district are on their way to the site. ► ◄ Last Briefs