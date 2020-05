14:29 Reported News Briefs Sivan 8, 5780 , 31/05/20 Sivan 8, 5780 , 31/05/20 Minister Ze'ev Elkin: 'Seek what unifies in government' Minister Ze'ev Elkin on senior Likud statements against Benny Gantz: "It's no secret that every Likud man thinks Netanyahu's a better candidate for prime minister." ► ◄ Last Briefs