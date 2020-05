12:51 Reported News Briefs Sivan 8, 5780 , 31/05/20 Sivan 8, 5780 , 31/05/20 Fighter injured in southern Mount Hebron ramming taken to rehab Shadi Ibrahim, the fighter severely wounded two weeks ago in the ramming attack in southern Mount Hebron, was released from Soroka Hospital and sent for rehabilitation at Tel Hashomer. ► ◄ Last Briefs