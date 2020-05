12:50 Reported News Briefs Sivan 8, 5780 , 31/05/20 Sivan 8, 5780 , 31/05/20 'Health Ministry capable of conducting up to 15,000 tests/day' "Either we'll all be fine or we'll be in closure, and much faster than you think," Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said at the government meeting. ► ◄ Last Briefs