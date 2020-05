12:48 Reported News Briefs Sivan 8, 5780 , 31/05/20 Sivan 8, 5780 , 31/05/20 30-year-old woman falls from height in Rahat; condition moderate A 30-year-old woman fell from a height in Rahat. She was evacuated by MDA to Soroka Hospital in moderate condition. ► ◄ Last Briefs