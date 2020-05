12:46 Reported News Briefs Sivan 8, 5780 , 31/05/20 Sivan 8, 5780 , 31/05/20 Call in Crown Heights: Goout only in groups Against the backdrop of incendiary incidents in the United States, the Shomrim organizations in Crown Heights are urging Chabad hassidim not to go out to the street unnecessarily and only in groups. ► ◄ Last Briefs