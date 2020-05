12:44 Reported News Briefs Sivan 8, 5780 , 31/05/20 Sivan 8, 5780 , 31/05/20 MK Gafni appointed Finance Committee Chairman MK Moshe Gafni of United Torah Judaism was appointed Knesset Finance Committee Chairman. Knesset Speaker MK Yariv Levin said: "Who said there's no stability in the political system? Congratulations to MK Gafni that you returned to your natural place. You are one of the most esteemed people in this building." ► ◄ Last Briefs