11:53 Reported News Briefs Sivan 8, 5780 , 31/05/20 Sivan 8, 5780 , 31/05/20 Yizhar Shai: Blue and White will have freedom of voting on annexation Science and Technology Minister Yizhar Shai revealed his position on sovereignty and urged Likud members to stop attacks on Benny Gantz. ► ◄ Last Briefs