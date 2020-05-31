Medical passport: Hadassah to open test complex for overseas flights

Hadassah Medical Center will issue "medical passports" to those tested for coronavirus who are found to be negative.

A statement from the Center stated that the new 'check and ride' station could test citizens of the State of Israel, including those who plan to travel abroad and need a formal and responsible hospital clearance showing them clean from coronavirus. It was also noted that "they will receive permission from us to leave the country in accordance with the procedures set by the State of Israel and the countries of destination."