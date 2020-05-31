|
11:38
Reported
Sivan 8, 5780 , 31/05/20
Woman moderately injured in traffic accident in south
A 50-year-old woman was moderately injured in an accident on Highway 232 near the entrance to Shaar haNegev.
United Hatzalah Sderot and Shaaar HaNegev branch head medic Nehurai Darshan said: "This is a vehicle that overturned. With the assistance of IDF medical teams, we provided initial assistance at the scene of the accident to the driver of the vehicle who was critically injured."
