Woman moderately injured in traffic accident in south

A 50-year-old woman was moderately injured in an accident on Highway 232 near the entrance to Shaar haNegev.

United Hatzalah Sderot and Shaaar HaNegev branch head medic Nehurai Darshan said: "This is a vehicle that overturned. With the assistance of IDF medical teams, we provided initial assistance at the scene of the accident to the driver of the vehicle who was critically injured."