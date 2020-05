11:36 Reported News Briefs Sivan 8, 5780 , 31/05/20 Sivan 8, 5780 , 31/05/20 Fuel prices to go up at midnight tonight Fuel prices will go up at midnight tonight. The maximum price of 95 oz of self-service gasoline will be NIS 5.21 - an increase of 42 agorot compared to May. ► ◄ Last Briefs