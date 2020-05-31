|
Another suspect arrested for grenade at Umm al-Fahm police station
Police arrested another suspect over the weekend for involvement in throwing a concussion grenade at the Umm al-Fahm police station. The grenade was thrown at the station but exploded near the fence, outside the station.
After the incident, a 23-year-old resident of the city was arrested and a few hours later another suspect was also arrested. The remand of the suspects was extended last night in Haifa Magistrates' Court until tomorrow.
