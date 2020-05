10:35 Reported News Briefs Sivan 8, 5780 , 31/05/20 Sivan 8, 5780 , 31/05/20 Route 40: Kommimiyut Junction blocked 2 directions, suspicious object Highway 40 was blocked at Komimiyut Junction in both directions due to a suspicious object. A police force is on the scene. ► ◄ Last Briefs