10:18
Reported
News BriefsSivan 8, 5780 , 31/05/20
Worker killed by fall from height at Majd al Shams construction site
A 47-year-old man fell during work at a construction site in the village of Majd al Shams in the Golan Heights. Medical officials were forced to determine his death on the spot.
Police were called to the scene, forensic investigators gathered findings and launched an investigation into the circumstances of the accident in collaboration with the Labor and Welfare Ministry.
