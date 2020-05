08:45 Reported News Briefs Sivan 8, 5780 , 31/05/20 Sivan 8, 5780 , 31/05/20 Prof. Ran Blitzer: 'If we didn't see increase, it'd be surprising' Prof. Ran Blitzer, from the Health Ministry's plague treatment team, told Galei Tzahal that "if we did not see this increase in morbidity, it'd be a surprise - after opening the educational system and the heat wave that led to taking off masks." ► ◄ Last Briefs