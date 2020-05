08:43 Reported News Briefs Sivan 8, 5780 , 31/05/20 Sivan 8, 5780 , 31/05/20 Rabbis pray for coronavirus patients' recovery Hundreds of rabbis and dayanim from European countries attended a gathering ahead of Shavuot. Many of the synagogues in different countries opened for the holiday. ► ◄ Last Briefs