News BriefsSivan 8, 5780 , 31/05/20
Forecast: Partly cloudy to fair; slight increase in temperatures
Today will be partly cloudy to fair, with a slight increase in temperatures. Tomorrow will be mostly clear, with a further increase in temperatures.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy. There will be a marked increase in temperatures, and will be warmer than usual approaching heat wave conditions in most areas of the country. In the afternoon, cooler and humid air will enter our region, winds will intensify, and it may become haze mainly in the south of the country.
