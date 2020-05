08:30 Reported News Briefs Sivan 8, 5780 , 31/05/20 Sivan 8, 5780 , 31/05/20 Watch: Astronauts' on-orbit tour of space capsule Read more NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken give a tour of the SpaceX Crew Dragon a few hours after launch. ► ◄ Last Briefs