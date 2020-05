23:35 Reported News Briefs Sivan 7, 5780 , 30/05/20 Sivan 7, 5780 , 30/05/20 Minister of Finance: NIS 3,500 in aid for employers Minister of Finance Israel Katz said that besides the NIS 7,500 in aid for employers re-hiring workers in the month of June, the state would provide a retroactive package of NIS 3,500 for every employee re-hired in May. ► ◄ Last Briefs