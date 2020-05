23:15 Reported News Briefs Sivan 7, 5780 , 30/05/20 Sivan 7, 5780 , 30/05/20 Crew Dragon on way to Space Station Read more SpaceX update: Crew Dragon has separated from Falcon 9’s second stage and is on its way to the International Space Station. Autonomous docking at the Space Station will occur at 10:30 a.m. EDT tomorrow, May 31 ► ◄ Last Briefs