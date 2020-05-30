PM: Coronavirus not behind us

PM Netanyahu held a coronavirus press conference in light of a significant rise in infections over the past few days.

The Prime Minister said he watched on as hundreds of Israelis danced in close proximity without the use of protective face masks, went out to beaches, and engaged in other social activities while ignoring health directives.

Netanyahu said that while the country was not returning to previously instated safety rules, increased oversight would have to be instated. He also said he'd heard people remarking that the "virus was behind [them]" and said that while Israel had seen success on an international scale, CV-19 was still very much a threat.