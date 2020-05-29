Germany: Highest number of anti-Semitic crimes since 2001

Germany has recorded the highest number of anti-Semitic crimes nationwide since 2001 with Jewish leaders saying a new wave linked to coronavirus conspiracy theories is expected, JTA reported Thursday.

Police registered 2,032 anti-Semitic crimes, including two killings, in 2019, according to newly released figures published in the German news media.

