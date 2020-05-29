Iran warns US: Wherever you are, we are right next to you

Iran's Revolutionary Guards on Thursday warned the United States against its naval presence in the Gulf as they received 110 new combat vessels, AFP reported.

The vessels included Ashura-class speedboats, Zolfaghar coastal patrol boats and Taregh submarines.

"We announce today that wherever the Americans are, we are right next to them, and they will feel our presence even more in the near future," the Guards' navy chief Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri was quoted as having said during a ceremony in southern Iran.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shavuot in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)