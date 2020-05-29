Higher education institutions to reopen on Sunday

Israel's higher education institutions and schools will be reopened on Sunday, the government confirmed on Thursday.

The facilities will be permitted to reopen provided they adhere to the tight guidelines of the Ministry of Health. These include a requirement to wear face masks, adherence to social distancing rules and all gatherings to be limited to a maximum of 50 people in one space.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shavuot in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)