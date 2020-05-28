|
23:44
Reported
Sivan 5, 5780 , 28/05/20
Trump signs new executive order targeting social media
US President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order aimed at increasing the ability of the government to regulate social media platforms, The Hill reports.
The brunt of Trump's focus has been on Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a law that gives platforms legal immunity for content posted by third-party users while also giving them cover to make good-faith efforts to moderate their platforms.
