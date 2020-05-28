ICC asks PA to explain decision to end contacts with Israel

A senior Palestinian Arab official said on Thursday that the International Criminal Court (ICC) has asked the Palestinian Authority (PA) for a legal explanation over its earlier decision to end all agreements reached with Israel, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Riyad al-Maliki, the PA “foreign minister”, was quoted as having told Voice of Palestine radio that the PA will send the ICC its response by June 10.

