22:45
News BriefsSivan 5, 5780 , 28/05/20
Iran unfazed by US ending sanctions waivers
Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI) was unfazed on Thursday by the US decision to terminate sanctions waivers that have allowed foreign companies to do some work at Iranian nuclear sites, saying the move will not affect Iran’s nuclear program.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Wednesday that he will terminate the waivers, which had allowed Russian, Chinese and European companies to carry out work at Iranian nuclear sites, effective in 60 days.
