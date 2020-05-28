France moves to next phase of relaxing lockdown

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Thursday that the country would be moving to phase two of relaxing its lockdown and the greater Paris region was no longer deemed to be a “red” coronavirus hot-spot zone, Reuters reports.

Philippe warned that danger still lurked and the government would pay particular attention to public health indicators in Paris and its surrounding area as the restrictions are relaxed.

