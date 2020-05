19:00 Reported News Briefs Sivan 5, 5780 , 28/05/20 Sivan 5, 5780 , 28/05/20 Abu Gosh resident suspected in setting forest fire An Abu Gosh resident in his 30's has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a fire in the natural forest near the community of Nataf in the Judean Hills. ► ◄ Last Briefs