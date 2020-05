18:25 Reported News Briefs Sivan 5, 5780 , 28/05/20 Sivan 5, 5780 , 28/05/20 Rooftop Bar Mitzvah for Knesset member's son Knesset member Michael Malchieli held a rooftop Bar Mitzvah for his son yesterday night. Many government ministers and other Knesset members as well as distinguished rabbis were present for the occasion. Malchieli is a member of Shas, a Sephardic ultra-orthodox party. ► ◄ Last Briefs