18:13
Reported
Sivan 5, 5780 , 28/05/20
PM Netanyahu consoles family of French MP who was Israel's friend
The family of French Parliament member Claude Goasguen has been consoled by Prime MInister Netanyahu following the MP's death from Covid-19.
"Claude was a wonderful friend of Israel who fought bravely against anti-Zionist attitudes," Netanyahu said.
"He supported us even in the most difficult moments. I mourn the passing of a great friend of our people and my personal friend. We will always remember him."
