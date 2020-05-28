'Corona presents an opportunity to return to agriculture'

The chairman of The Jewish National Fund Danny Atar sees "corona as an opportunity to return to agriculture and make it a central part of our lives as it was in the early years of the State."

In an interview with the B'Sheva weekly publication, Atar noted the hoarding of produce during the coronavirus outbreak and called for an expansion of the agricultural sector to avoid endangering Israel's food supply. Atar lamented the diminishment of the number of farmers in recent years and the secondary rank of agriculture among the nation's priorities.