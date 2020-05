17:42 Reported News Briefs Sivan 5, 5780 , 28/05/20 Sivan 5, 5780 , 28/05/20 Ben Gurion University and Sapir Academic College reopen online Ben Gurion University of the Negev in Beersheba and Sapir Academic College in Ashkelon have announced resumption of classes in an online format. This development came despite the Health Ministry's announcement that universities may reopen with regular on campus classes beginning Sunday. ► ◄ Last Briefs