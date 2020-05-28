17:31 Reported News Briefs Sivan 5, 5780 , 28/05/20 Sivan 5, 5780 , 28/05/20 Jerusalem rabbi calls for vow of silence as thanks for open synagogues Former Chief Sephardic Rabbi of Jerusalem Shlomo Amar called for a vow of silence to be observed on the night of Shavuot as an expression of thanks for the reopening of synagogues following their closure due to the coronavirus. During Shavuot night (tonight) Jews are accustomed to study Torah all night long in honor of the holiday that commemorates the giving of the Torah on Mount Sinai 3,332 years ago. ► ◄ Last Briefs