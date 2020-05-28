Mobil Covid-19 testing site set up in Jerusalem at Teddy Stadium

A mobile Magen David Adom testing site for Covid-19 has been set up in Jerusalem at Teddy Stadium in a joint effort of the Klalit and Meuchedet HMOs. In order to be tested, an appointment must be made ahead of time. Since 9 o'clock this morning, 675 people have been tested at the site. The site was set up in response to a new coronavirus outbreak at a Jerusalem High School.

In the past week, MDA paramedics sampled 11,267 people, including 8,577 residents and staff in nursing homes and nursing homes across the country. Overall, since the beginning of the Corona crisis in Israel, MDA teams have check 308,580 people for the virus.