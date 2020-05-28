Hotels begin to reopen; 100% occupancy at Nof Ginosar

Yesterday hotels began to reopen and at the Ginosar View Hotel, the first kibbutz hotel to open after a two-and-a-half month shutdown, occupancy was at 100%.

"We are pleased to announce that all 245 hotel rooms will be filled today with guests arriving from across the country to enjoy the Sea of ​​Galilee at its highest level, the gorgeous views, the swimming pool and excellent service in accordance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Health. There is no more perfect time for an Israeli vacation on the shores of the Sea of ​​Galilee," noted Roni Manor, CEO of Nof Ginosar.