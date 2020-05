16:37 Reported News Briefs Sivan 5, 5780 , 28/05/20 Sivan 5, 5780 , 28/05/20 England: 185 die from Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, total 26,234 185 people have died from Covid-19 in England during the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of coronavirus casualties in that country to 26,234. ► ◄ Last Briefs