16:30 Reported News Briefs Sivan 5, 5780 , 28/05/20 Sivan 5, 5780 , 28/05/20 Three Jerusalem HS teachers and two students diagnosed with Covid-19 Three teachers and two students from the Hebrew Gymnasium High School in Jerusalem have tested positive for the coronavirus. The number of individuals at the school infected with Covid-19 now stands at eleven.