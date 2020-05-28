MInister of Health: 'If you are not feeling well, get tested at once'

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein urged anyone who does not feel well to be examined immediately and not wait until after the holiday.

"If you are not feeling well, get tested right away" Edelstein said. "Don't wait after the holiday, even during the holidays there are tests available at the different health clinics."

Anyone who does not feel well is asked to contact their health provider and coordinate an examination for corona during the holiday. Delay in testing can cause the virus to be passed on to our relatives, family and friends.

Test coordination numbers:

Klalit: * 2700 nurses hotline

Maccabi: * 3555 ext 4

Leumit: * 507 medical consultancy extension

Me'uchedet: * 3833