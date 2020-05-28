Rafi Peretz vows to strengthen sovereignty over all parts of Jerusalem

In addressing the Knesset today, Minister of Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage Rafi Peretz vowed to strengthen sovereignty over the Holy City in its entirety.

"One of the significant challenges is the continued strengthening of Israeli sovereignty in all parts of the capital and the full exercise of government authority," Peretz said. "We will continue to strengthen, promote and encourage visits to and around the Old City and its evirons so that all can enjoy its beauty and uniqueness."