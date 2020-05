16:03 Reported News Briefs Sivan 5, 5780 , 28/05/20 Sivan 5, 5780 , 28/05/20 Rafi Peretz: No one is perfect, we were all wrong Read more Jewish Home chairman says all sides are to blame for the divisions which have wracked the country for the last year and a half. ► ◄ Last Briefs