15:51 Reported News Briefs Sivan 5, 5780 , 28/05/20 Sivan 5, 5780 , 28/05/20 Minister of Public Security vows harsh response to attacks on police Minister of Amir Ohana visited south Tel Aviv today and vowed that there would be "a harsh response to those who attack police. I came to make it clear to all cops that if they are attacked they will receive full backup. Those who attack a police officer must know that they have committed an egregious offense where the response will be most severe."