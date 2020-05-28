Higher education and youth group activities will increase on Sunday

The director general of the Ministry of Health signed an order today (Thursday) that will allow the higher education system to return to a broader scope of activities, including classroom study and tests.

The order will also allow studio resumption of studio instruction and youth movement activities, seminars, high school yeshivas, kollels, and study halls, and informal educational and sports activities excluding camps.

In all of these frameworks the following safety measures will be in place: up to 50 participants, maintaining a distance of 2 meters from person to person (except when performing activities that require contact, such as sports activities), and wearing masks.