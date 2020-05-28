Youth drawn from Jordan River in critical condition

The condition of the 18-year-old who nearly drowned in the Jordan River near Degania Aleph is defined as critical.

Medics evacuated him after his pulse returned during CPR and he was put on a ventilator and sedated.

Aviad Amar, senior MDA medic, related, "When we arrived, we saw a young 18-year-old lying on the river bank unconscious, without a pulse and without breathing, people who were there told us that they had drawn him from the water after he nearly drowned, gave him life-saving medical treatment and performed advanced and prolonged resuscitation operations, during which time we were able to regain his heartbeat, and then evacuated him to the hospital while continuing to treat him as he was sedated and on ventilation, in critical condition.