14:36 Reported News Briefs Sivan 5, 5780 , 28/05/20 Sivan 5, 5780 , 28/05/20 17 year old boy in serious condition after near-drowning at Hayardenit A 17-year-old boy lost consciousness after nearly drowning in Hayardenit.



Dudi Merizan, a volunteer with United Hatzalah said: "We performed CPR on the boy, who had no pulse and was not breathing. When his pulse returned, he was evacuated to an intensive care unit at Poria hospital in serious condition." ► ◄ Last Briefs