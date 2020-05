14:07 Reported News Briefs Sivan 5, 5780 , 28/05/20 Sivan 5, 5780 , 28/05/20 Public Security Minister visits southern Tel Aviv Public Security Minister Amir Ohana visited southern Tel Aviv Thursday for the second time since taking office. Kan Reshet Bet reported that Ohana met with police at Sharett Station, who asserted punishments by the judiciary were lenient and that offenders who are caught return to the streets shortly afterward. ► ◄ Last Briefs