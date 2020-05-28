PM Netanyahu speaks with Brazilian president Bolsonaro

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro last night.

Netanyahu sought to express solidarity of the people of Israel with the people of Brazil following the spread of the country's corona epidemic, and offered President Bolsonaro cooperation with the industries in Brazil to produce the medical equipment needed to deal with the virus.

In addition, Netanyahu offered to have a professional discussion between the countries' expert teams in order to convey Israel's cumulative experience in dealing with the virus. President Bolsonaro congratulated Prime Minister Netanyahu on establishing a new government under his leadership, saying he expects to continue to strengthen ties between the two countries.