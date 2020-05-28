Amtrak asks for $1.5b with 'many routes at less than 10% occupancy'

Amtrak has appealed to the US Congress asking for an additional almost $1.5 billion in supplemental funding, due to losses sustained in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic, NBC reports. Amtrak already requested $2 billion earlier this year.

The letter, from Amtrak's President and CEO William Flynn, notes that Amtrak and its partners carried more than 32 million passengers last year, but now, "many of our routes are struggling to reach ten percent of the ridership levels we had only months ago."

The company also plans to restructure and reduce operational costs, saving up to $500 million.