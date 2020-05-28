|
Sivan 5, 5780 , 28/05/20
French MP & Israel supporter dies of coronavirus
Claude Goasguen, a member of the French parliament, has passed away from coronavirus at the age of 75.
Goasguen gained prominence due to controversial statements he made at frequent intervals regarding the French Muslim community and also the Palestinians. He was known as a strong supporter of Christian minorities in the Near East, and also worked to encourage ties between France and Israel.
